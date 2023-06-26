Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NIMCET 2023 results releasing today at www.nimcet.in, know how to check

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 26, 2023 01:41 PM IST

NIMCET 2023 results will be announced on June 26 at www.nimcet.in.

National Institute of Technology Jamshedpur will release the NIT MCA Common Entrance Test 2023(NIMCET) today, June 26. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the NIMCET 2023 results from the official website at www.nimcet.in.

The registration & choice-filling process will commence from June 29 to July 4. The first seat allotment result will be announced on July 7. The second seat allotment result will be announced on July 12.

NIMCET 2023 results: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.nimcet.in

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your login details

Your NIMCET 2023 results will be announced on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.

