NIOS 10th, 12th March Exam Results 2021 declared, direct link to check

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, May 3 announced the results of on-demand exam for secondary (class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) courses.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 08:25 PM IST
Students can check their results on the official website of NISO at results.nios.ac.in.(nios.ac.in)

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on Monday, May 3 announced the results of on-demand exam for secondary (class 10th) and Senior Secondary (Class 12th) courses. Students can check their results on the official website of NISO at results.nios.ac.in.

NIOS on its Twitter handle writes, ”Dear Learners, Result of on-demand examination for NIOS Secondary and Senior Secondary courses held from 16th to 31st March 2021 is declared today on 3rd May 2021. The result is available on https://results.nios.ac.in”.

Direct Link to check NIOS 10th, 12th Results

To check the result follow the instruction given below:

Steps to check the 10th and 12th result:

Visit the official website of NIOS at results.nios.ac.in

On the Homepage click on Demand Examination Results

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and log in

Keep the hard copy for future use.

