NIOS Secondary & Sr Secondary on demand April 2021 exam result out, direct link

NIOS Secondary and Sr secondary on demand result has been declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of NIOS on results.nios.ac.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 03:52 PM IST
National Institute of Open Schooling has declared NIOS Result 2021 for on-demand examination on May 28, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Class 10, 12 on-demand examinations can check their result through the official site of NIOS on results.nios.ac.in.

The Secondary and Senior Secondary examination was conducted on from April 1 to April 15, 2021, across the country. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

NIOS Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of NIOS result on results.nios.ac.in.

• Click on On demand result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

• Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

nios result nios public exam exam result board exam result
