NIOS vocational exams result declared: Know how to check

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the result of the vocational exams held in July 2021. The results have also been announced for D. El. Ed. (Offline) and Community Health Workers program (Bihar).
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 01, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Students can check the NIOS result at voc.nios.ac.in.

NIOS result

NIOS vocational exam result: Know how to download

• Go to the official website of NIOS

• Click on the result link

• Enter the roll number

• Submit the details

• Download the NIOS result copy

Vocational examinations are conducted twice a year, in April–May and then in October–November. A student can avail as many as nine chances to clear the course in five years of the registration period. Students can take admission online through out the year.

