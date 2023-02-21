Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NSTSE 2023 results released at unifiedcouncil.com, get link to check result

NSTSE 2023 results released at unifiedcouncil.com, get link to check result

exam results
Published on Feb 21, 2023 01:03 PM IST

National Level Science Talent Search Examination Result released today, February 21, 2023

NSTSE 2023 results released at unifiedcouncil.com,
ByHT Education Desk

The Unified Council has released the National Level Science Talent Search Examination Result today, February 21, 2023. Candidates can check the NSTSE 2023 result on the official website at www.unifiedcouncil.com. Candidates can check their NSTSE 2023 results through their login ID.

The Unified Council conducted the NSTSE 2023 Offline Exam on December 2, 16 and the Online examination was held on Dec18, 2022.

Here's the direct link to check NSTSE 2023 result

NSTSE 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.unifiedcouncil.com

On the homepage, click on “Click here for NSTSE 2022-23 results”

Key in your login id

Your NSTSE 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Check and take the print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP