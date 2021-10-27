Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NTA declares Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result
exam results

NTA declares Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result

DUET 2021 result has been declared for undergraduate courses. Candidates can check the result and download the score card using registration details.
NTA declares Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) result (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 07:35 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The DUET result and scorecard for undergraduate courses has been released and hosted on the website for candidates to download, the national testing agency (NTA) said on Wednesday, October 27. Candidates can download the DUET score card from the official website of the NTA.

DUET Result, Scorecard

The Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET)-2021 was held on 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 September and 01 October 2021 respectively all across India. The exam was held in the computer based test mode in 27 cities across India. the test was of objective type, comprising multiple choice questions.

“The Score Card is now hosted at https://ntaexam2021.cbtexam.in/CandidateKeyChallenge/LoginPage.aspx . Candidates can login on the provided link and view/ download/ Print their Score Card,” the NTA has said.

Through DUET, the Delhi University grants admission to B.El.Ed., B.A.(Honours) Humanities & Social Science, Five Year Integrated Course in Journalism, B.Sc. Physical Education and Sports Sciences, B.A. (Honours) Multimedia and Mass Communication, B.Tech. Information Technology and Mathematical Innovations, JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hans.) Business Economics (SHIFT I), JAT BMS/BBA (FIA) & B.A. (Hans.) Business Economics (SHIFT II), and Bachelor in Physiotherapy /Bachelor in Occupational Therapy/Bachelor of Prosthetics &Orthotics.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
national testing agency duet ug result delhi university duet result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

SSC CHSL Tier 1 results 2021 declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

MHT CET Result 2021 releasing today on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org: Uday Samant

NEET result 2021 awaited: 5 things to follow post result declaration

NTA declares AICTE Asst Director, Dy Director recruitment exam result
TRENDING TOPICS
Otto Wichterle
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Bigg Boss 15
Covid-19 vaccine deadline
Aryan Khan
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP