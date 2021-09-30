Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NTA declares UPCET 2021 result, direct link here

NTA declares UPCET 2021 result, check direct link here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:52 PM IST
NTA declares UPCET 2021 result, check direct link here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 result. Candidates who have appeared in the UPCET 2021 exam can check their results online on the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.

The UPCET-2021 exam was conducted by NTA on September 5 and 6 in computer-based test mode

Here is the direct link to check the UPCET-2021 results

How to check the UPCET 2021 result

Visit the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "UPCET 2021 Result”

Log in through the application number and DOB

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

UPCET-2021 covers admission to various courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

national testing agency exam result
