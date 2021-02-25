NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020 declared, here's direct link

NTA Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the Joint CSIR UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) June 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the Joint CSIR UGC NET June 2020 examination can check their results online at csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The agency conducted the Joint CSIR-UGC NET June exam 2020 on November 19, 21, 26, and 30, 2020, at various centres.

"The result has been finalized by CSIR only after addressing all the queries/representations received from the candidates till stipulated date of 04/12/2020 (Till 11:50 PM)," reads the official result notice.

Direct link to check Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020.

How to check Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020:

Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link to check Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Joint CSIR UGC NET June results 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.