NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 likely to be declared today, July 15, 2021. Candidates can check the result on ncert.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 10:31 AM IST
NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 likely to be declared today, here’s how to check(Shankar Mourya/HT photo)

National Council of Educational Research and Training, NCERT will likely declare NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020 on July 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Stage 2 examination can check the result when released on the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in. The Council will release final result along with merit lists at the same time.

As per the official notice, the provisional result was announced on June 24. The Stage 2 examination was conducted on February 14, 2021, in the country. Candidates who have appeared for the examination that was conducted can check their final answer keys by following these simple steps given below.

NTSE Stage 2 Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of NCERT on ncert.nic.in.

• Click on NTSE Stage II Result 2020 final answer key link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to click on the link available.

• Check the answer key and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The State/Union Territory will prepare a merit list of the candidates ensuring the minimum qualifying marks in both the tests separately. These marks are 40 per cent in the case of General and OBC category candidates and 32 per cent in the case of SC/ST/physically challenged candidates.

