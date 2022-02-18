NTSE Stage II 2021 final results declared at ncert.nic.in, direct link

NTSE Stage 2 exam 2021 final results: The National Council Of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) declared the final results of NTSE Stage 2 2021 examination on Friday, February 18, The NTSE stage 2 results is uploaded on the official website of NCERT.

Candidates can check the final NTSE Stage 2 results online by visiting ncert.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared in the exam can login by using their roll number and date of birth.

<strong>Link for selected general candidates list</strong>

<strong>Link for selected OBC candidates</strong>

<strong>Link for selected SC candidates</strong>

<strong>Link for selected ST candidates</strong>

<strong>Link for selected EWS candidates</strong>

How to check NTSE Stage 2 Results 2021:

1. Visit the official site of NCERT at ncert.nic.in

2. Click on the ‘NTSE’ final result link on the homepage

3. Click on the link for results of various categories in the results notice

4. Download the results for future reference.

The <strong>minimum qualifying marks and cut offs</strong> for different papers has also been released.

The NTSE Stage 2 exam was held on October 24, 2021 in 50 cities across 68 centers in India.