OJEE result 2022 declared at ojee.nic.in
OJEE 2022 result has been announced today, July 27 at 11: 30 am.
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 12:47 PM IST
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been announced today, July 27 at 11: 30 am. Candidates who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at ojee.nic.in and/or odishajee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE 2022 rank card through their log in credentials.
This year over 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance.
OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card
Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2022 result link
Key in your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth
OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen
Download rank card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.