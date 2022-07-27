Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

OJEE result 2022 declared at ojee.nic.in

OJEE 2022 result has been announced today, July 27 at 11: 30 am.
Odisha OJEE result 2022 declared at ojee.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Jul 27, 2022 12:47 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE 2022 result has been announced today, July 27 at 11: 30 am. Candidates who took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can check the result on the official website at ojee.nic.in and/or odishajee.nic.in. Candidates can download their OJEE 2022 rank card through their log in credentials.

This year over 58,000 students had appeared for the Engineering entrance.

Direct link here

OJEE 2022 Results: How To Download Rank Card

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2022 result link

Key in your log-in credentials- roll number, date of birth

OJEE 2022 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Download rank card and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Topics
odisha ojee result
