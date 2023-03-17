Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Odisha Police constable written examination results released,here's direct link

Odisha Police constable written examination results released,here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 17, 2023 02:22 PM IST

Odisha Police Constable Result 2023 is released at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.

Odisha Police State Selection Board has released the result for the Odisha police recruitment written examination for the post of constable (Civil). Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.

Odisha Police constable written examination results released,

The written examination for the post of constable civil was held on February 26. Candidates can check their marks through their login credentials. The shortlisted candidates have to paper for the Physical efficiency test and Physical Measurement test.

Here's the district wist list of the shortlisted candidates for PMT and PET

Odisha Police Constable exam result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com

Click on your district

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer keys and download the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
odisha odisha police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP