Odisha Police constable written examination results released,here's direct link
Odisha Police State Selection Board has released the result for the Odisha police recruitment written examination for the post of constable (Civil). Candidates who took the exam can check the result on the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.
The written examination for the post of constable civil was held on February 26. Candidates can check their marks through their login credentials. The shortlisted candidates have to paper for the Physical efficiency test and Physical Measurement test.
Here's the district wist list of the shortlisted candidates for PMT and PET
Odisha Police Constable exam result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com
Click on your district
A pdf will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer keys and download the same for future reference.