OJEE result 2021 declared; 49,279 candidates allotted ranks

The result of the Odisha joint entrance exam (JEE) has been declared on Wednesday. The result booklet has been released by the Skill Development and Technical Education Miniser of Odisha. The rank list of candidates has been released on the official website ojee.nic.in. Click here for OJEE result

As per an official statement, a total of 65, 763 candidates registered for the exam out of which 49,360 candidates appeared the test and 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses.

In B. Pharm course, Laxmipriya Senapati is the topper. In lateral entry (diploma) and lateral entry (BSc) Pinkina Rani Sahoo and Deepak Sa have topped, respectively.

Ashutosh Rath has topped in MBA course and Nishikant Parida has topped in the MCA course. In M.Arch paper Pranab Chandra Bindhani has topped. Rudra Prasad Rath has topped in Inl. MBA.

In BTech special course Piyush Chanduka is the topper, and in MPharm K Sanjana Subudhi is the topper.

OJEE result 2021: Know how to check

Go to the official website

Click on the result list

Enter the roll number, date of birth

Submit the details

Download the result