Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / OJEE result 2021 declared; 49,279 candidates allotted ranks
exam results

OJEE result 2021 declared; 49,279 candidates allotted ranks

OJEE result has been declared. The rank list of candidates has been released on the official website ojee.nic.in.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 07:59 PM IST
OJEE result 2021 declared, 49,279 candidates allotted ranks(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The result of the Odisha joint entrance exam (JEE) has been declared on Wednesday. The result booklet has been released by the Skill Development and Technical Education Miniser of Odisha. The rank list of candidates has been released on the official website ojee.nic.in. Click here for OJEE result

As per an official statement, a total of 65, 763 candidates registered for the exam out of which 49,360 candidates appeared the test and 49,279 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses.

In B. Pharm course, Laxmipriya Senapati is the topper. In lateral entry (diploma) and lateral entry (BSc) Pinkina Rani Sahoo and Deepak Sa have topped, respectively.

Ashutosh Rath has topped in MBA course and Nishikant Parida has topped in the MCA course. In M.Arch paper Pranab Chandra Bindhani has topped. Rudra Prasad Rath has topped in Inl. MBA.

In BTech special course Piyush Chanduka is the topper, and in MPharm K Sanjana Subudhi is the topper.

RELATED STORIES

OJEE result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website
  • Click on the result list
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ojee odisha result
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

DTE Karnataka diploma result 2021: Know how to check

Tripura civil service, police service final result out; 40 candidates selected

Maharashtra State Service Main Examination 2019 revised result declared

NEET PG Result 2021 declared, here’s how to check 
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP