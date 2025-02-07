OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 out at opsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

The Odisha Public Service Commission has declared OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 on February 7, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2023 can check the result through the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in. OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 out at opsc.gov.in, direct link to check

The Odisha Civil Services Prelims examination was held on December 15, 2024. A total of 4799 candidates are provisionally qualified for admission to the Odisha Civil Services Main written examination in 2023.

OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: How to check

All those candidates who have appeared for the test can check the result by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

2. Click on OPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the roll numbers.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The main examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various services and posts will be held. The main examination shall carry 2000 marks including 250 marks for Interview/ Personality Test.

The registration process started on January 17 and concluded on February 16, 2024. This recruitmen drive will fill up 399 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OPSC.

Direct link to check result here