UIIC AO Result 2024 for written exam declared at uiic.co.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

United India Insurance Company Limited has declared UIIC AO Result 2024 for written exam. Candidates who have appeared for Administrative Officer- Scale I (Generalists and Specialists) 2024 examination can check the results through the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in. UIIC AO Result 2024 for written exam declared at uiic.co.in, direct link here

The online examination was held on December 21, 2024. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the results by following the steps given below.

UIIC AO Result 2024: How to check

1. Visit the official website of UIIC at uiic.co.in.

2. Click on recruitment link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on UIIC AO Result 2024 for written exam link available on the page.

4. A new PDF file will open with roll numbers.

5. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the written exam are eligible to appear for the interview round. The final selection of candidates will be based on the overall performance in the online written examination and interview, subject to qualifying in the descriptive test.

The call letters indicating date and venue of the interview will be available for downloading from the company website in due course of time before February 20, 2025.

All those candidates who will be called for the interview round will have to submit the attested copies of various documents mentioned in the call letter. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UIIC.