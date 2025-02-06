Menu Explore
RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024 result out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, details here

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 06, 2025 11:58 AM IST

As per the official notice, officials released a list of shortlisted candidates after eligibility check and document verification.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) declared the result of the Assistant Engineer Mechanical Exam 2023 on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and would like to check their results can visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
As per the official notice, officials released a list of shortlisted candidates after eligibility check and document verification. The roll numbers of the successful candidates are released by the commission in a pdf that is available on the official website. The recruitment exam was conducted on June 30, 2024, by the concerned department.

The commission also released the cut-off marks for the recruitment exam. For the Gen category, candidates had to score 109.67 marks and for the Gen. WE category, candidates had to score 103.00 marks.

For OBC, candidates needed to score 107.67 marks, EWS category - 96.67 marks and MBC - 90.67 marks.

Candidates who would like to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps.

Steps to check RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024 Results:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Look out for the link to check RPSC Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2024 Results on the home page and click it

A PDF will open with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates

Verify the roll numbers and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

