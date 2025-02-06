JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer key objection window closes today, here's when result is expected

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the objection window for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1 provisional answer key today, February 6. Candidates can raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer key objection window closes today(Pixabay/For representation )

As per the exam's information bulletin, JEE Main session 1 result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

Along with the provisional answer key, the agency also shared candidates' recorded responses and questions asked in the exam. To submit an objection, a candidate needs to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question.

The agency will not accept objections sent in any medium other than online and those without the fee and after the deadline.

Subject experts will review candidates' challenges, and if they arefound valid, the final answer key will be revised.

JEE Main session 1 result will be prepared using the final answer key.

Also read: JEE Main 2025 session 2 registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link to apply

How to check JEE Main session 1 answer key and raise objections

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the the provisional answer key link given on the home page.

Provide the requested information and log in.

Check the answer key.

If you want to raise objections, follow the given instructions.

NTA conducted the JEE Main session 1 paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm. The second paper (BArch/BPlanning was held in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).

The registration process for the second session is underway and it will close on February 24.

A candidate can appear for one or both sessions of JEE Main. For those who take both sessions, the best out of the two scores will be used for the all India rank list.