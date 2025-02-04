JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 answer key: Session 1 B.E/B.Tech provisional key out at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the JEE Main 2025 answer key on Tuesday, February 4, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination Mains 2025 can check and download the answer key from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2025 answer key live updates JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 answer key: The Session 1 B.E/B.Tech provisional key has been released at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Notably, candidates who wish to challenge the answer key for Paper 1(B.E. B.Tech.) can do so on the official website till February 6, 2025 up to 11:50 PM.

Also, candidates will need to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question challenged.

The notice reads, 'The Provisional Answer Keys of Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech) along with the Question Papers with Recorded Responses have been uploaded on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/ for interested candidates to submit challenge to the Provisional Answer Keys (if any) online by paying non- refundable processing fee of 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred Only) per question challenged…"

Also read: JEE Main Exam 2025: Link to view exam cities for Session 2 available at jeemain.nta.nic.in, direct link here

“The payment for the processing fee may be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking till 06 February 2025 (up to 11:50 PM). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode No Challenge will be accepted after 06 February 2025 (11:50 PM)," it added.

As per the NTA, if the challenges made by the candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared, the agency informed.

Furthermore, no individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non- acceptance of the challenge.

The keys finalized by the experts after the settlement of the challenge will be final.

Also read: Beyond IITs: Some other institutes and courses you can apply for with JEE Advanced score

It may be mentioned here that the JEE Main session 1, paper 1 (BE/BTech) exam was conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. The paper 1 exam was held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The second paper (BArch/BPlanning) was conducted in the second shift of the last day, January 30 (from 3 pm to 6:30 pm).

JEE Main 2025 session 1 answer key: Here's how to download

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in On the home page, click on the link to download the session 1 provisional answer key. Enter your credentials to log in and submit. Check the answer key displayed on the screen. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Read the official notice.

For further clarification related to JEE (Main)-2025, candidates are advised to visit the official website. They may also contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.