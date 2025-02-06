Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CLAT 2025: SC transfers pleas challenging exam results to Delhi HC

PTI | , New Delhi
Feb 06, 2025 11:43 AM IST

Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to a division bench of the Delhi High Court.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Thursday transferred all petitions challenging the 2025 Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) results to a division bench of the Delhi High Court.

The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)
The Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan ordered that all the petitions will be taken up by the high court on March 3.

Trump set to ban transgender girls from women’s sports

The top court directed registrars of several high courts, including those of Bombay, Karnataka, Punjab and Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Calcutta, to transfer the judicial records of pending cases to the Delhi High Court within seven days.

On January 15, the bench had indicated that it might transfer all the petitions to one high court, preferably the Punjab and Haryana HC.

Harvard University faces legal trouble for letting transgender athlete swim in women's race

CLAT, conducted on December 1, 2024, determines admissions to undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.

Several pleas were filed in different high courts alleging that several questions in the undergraduate exam were wrong.

Petitions were also filed challenging the CLAT results for admissions in PG courses.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
See More
Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 06, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On