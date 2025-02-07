UGC NET December 2024: Here's how to check results when declared

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2024 exam in January 2025 and has released the provisional answer key. The final answer key and results are expected next. UGC NET December 2024: Here's how to check results when announced(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UGC NET December 2024 final answer key and results will be announced on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

The agency conducted the exam on January 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025. The provisional answer key was released on January 31 and the objection window was closed on February 3.

Candidates had to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per objection.

The agency had also released the question papera with recorded responses.

NTA informed that the challenges will be verified by the panel of subject experts and if found correct, the answer key will be revised.

The NTA will not inform candidates about the acceptance/non-acceptance of challenges individually.

The UGC NET result will be prepared and declared based on the final answer key. Along with the result, the agency is also expected to announce subject and category-wise cut-off marks.

UGC NET December 2024: Here's how to check the result when declared

Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Open the UGC NET December 2024 result/scorecard download link. Enter your login details. Submit and check the result.

The UGC NET December examination was held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for

(i) Award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and appointment as Assistant Professor

(ii) Appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD and

(iii) Admission to PhD only in Indian universities and colleges.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the UGC NET December 2024 for 85 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

For further information, candidates can check the NTA's official website for the UGC NET examination.