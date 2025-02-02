UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Objection window closes tomorrow at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, direct link here

National Testing Agency, NTA, will be closing the objection window for the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 on Monday, February 3, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the UGC NET December 2024 examination and wish to challenge the answer key can do so on the official website at ugnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Objection window will close on February 3, 2025 at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link to challenge the provisional answer key is given here. (Representative image/Hindustan Times)

Candidates must note here that the objection window link will be deactivated at 6 pm on Monday.

When raising objections, candidates will need to pay a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged. This is a non refundable processing fee.

The payment of the processing fee can be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI payment modes.

The official notice informed that the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly.

The result will be prepared and declared based on the Final Answer Key.

Furthermore, the NTA will not inform about the acceptance/non-acceptance of challenges individually to candidates.

Notably, the UGC NET December examination was conducted on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025, following which the provisional key was released. The Agency had also released the question paper with recorded responses.

UGC NET Answer Key 2024: Here's how to challenge answer key

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link titled “UGC-NET Decemeber-2024: Click Here for Answer Key Challenge.”

3. On the next page, enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Click on "View Answer Sheet" for marked responses and to view or challenge the Answer keys, click the challenge option.

5. Select the option you want to challenge and provide supporting documents to prove your claim.

6. Pay the fee to challenge the provisional answer key.

7. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates may refer to the official notice.