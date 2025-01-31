National Testing Agency, NTA has released UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for December examination. Candidates who have appeared for UGC NET December 2024 examination can check and download the answer key through the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. UGC NET Answer Key 2024 released at ugcnet.nta.ac.in, download link here

The Agency has also released the question paper with recorded responses on the official website.

The objection window has been opened and candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional key can do it till February 3, 2025. The objection window link will be deactivated at 6 pm on February 3. To raise objections candidates will have to pay a fee of ₹200/- per question challenged. This is a non redundable processing fee. The payment of the processing fee may be made through Credit Card/ Debit Card/ Net Banking/ UPI payment modes.

UGC NET Answer Key 2024: How to download

To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on UGC NET Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter their login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official notice, the challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If the challenge of any candidate is found correct, the Answer Key will be revised and applied in the response of all the candidates accordingly. Based on the revised Final Answer Key, the result will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

The UGC NET December examination was held on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21 and 27, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UGC NET.