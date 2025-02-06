6 non-BJP states oppose draft UGC rules on VCs

Ministers from six opposition-ruled states on Wednesday passed a resolution rejecting the draft UGC regulations introduced by Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in January, and arguing that the proposed rules undermine the autonomy of state governments. The states passed a resolution against draft UGC regulations at state higher education ministers’ conclave in Bengaluru. (x@DKShivakumar)

The resolution came at the end of a conclave organized by the Karnataka government saw participation of Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Speaking at the conclave, Shivakumar called on states to also build pressure on the Centre and the University Grants Commission to withdraw the “flawed” National Education Policy (NEP).

“The National Education Policy rolled out by the Union government has many flaws. The Karnataka government has gone ahead and brought in some amendments. The output from this conclave must reach the Centre,” he said.

In the joint resolution, the ministers raised multiple objections to the draft regulations and contended that the proposed rules violate the federal principles of governance.

“The state governments must be given a pivotal role in the appointment of Vice Chancellors to state public universities. The draft UGC regulations do not envisage any role for the state governments in these appointments, which impinges on the legitimate rights of the states in a federal setup,” the resolution stated.

“The regulations severely curtail the rights of the states in constituting the search-cum-selection committees for selection of Vice Chancellors,” it noted.

The UGC regulations introduced by Pradhan on January 6 stipulate that the chancellor or visitor of a university will establish a three-member search-cum-selection committee for appointing vice-chancellors.

Under this framework, the governor’s nominee would chair the committee, with the other two members appointed by the UGC chairman and the university’s apex body. This move, critics argue, significantly diminishes the role of state governments in the appointment process.

The conclave also rejected provisions allowing non-academics to be appointed as Vice Chancellors, arguing that it would compromise academic integrity. “The provision relating to appointing non-academics as Vice Chancellors requires to be withdrawn,” the ministers said.

Additionally, they called for a reconsideration of the removal of the Academic Performance Indicator (API) system, stating that the new evaluation framework introduces a high degree of discretion. “The removal of the API system and introduction of a new evaluation method allows excessive discretion and must be re-evaluated,” the resolution added.

Further, the ministers criticised the draft regulations for favouring private institutions at the expense of public universities. “The draft regulations and grading parameters seem designed to promote private institutions while ignoring the welfare of government and public institutions,” they pointed out.

Provisions related to contractual appointments for teaching staff were also met with resistance, with the ministers urging greater clarity before finalizing the guidelines. “More clarity is required on the provisions related to contractual appointments, visiting faculty, professor of practice, and emeritus professor roles before finalization,” they stated.

The ministers raised concerns regarding eligibility requirements for Assistant Professors, arguing that the removal of the requirement for a basic degree in the core subject needs reconsideration. “Several provisions related to the appointment of Assistant Professors require serious reconsideration, including the removal of the basic degree requirement in the core subject,” they asserted.

The conclave also opposed making the implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 provisions mandatory and imposing punitive measures for non-compliance. “Imposing all proposals in the NEP as mandatory and taking punitive measures for non-compliance is dictatorial and against the spirit of autonomy of the states in a federal framework,” the resolution emphasised.

The conclave called for the immediate withdrawal of the draft regulations and urged the UGC to adopt a cooperative approach that involves meaningful consultations with states. “The UGC must engage in a collaborative, consultative process with the states in framing these regulations in the spirit of cooperative federalism,” the resolution concluded.

Responding to the resolution, UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said, “The Draft UGC Regulations 2025 aim to ensure the highest standards in universities by introducing a more inclusive and transparent selection process. The proposed draft regulations seek to uphold the autonomy and accountability of higher education institutions. The primary objective is to enhance the quality of education, promote research innovation, align university governance with global best practices, and fulfil the transformative vision of NEP 2020. We welcome constructive feedback and work collaboratively to strengthen our country’s higher education system.”

The conclave was organised by Karnataka’s department of higher education to discuss the provisions of the draft UGC regulations, and inaugurated by chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy CM Shivakumar.