Withdraw draft UGC rules: Stalin to Centre

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging the withdrawal of the draft UGC (United Grants Commission) regulation and in a separate letter he urged his counterparts in non-BJP ruled states to pass resolutions against the Centre’s move. Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Monday wrote to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan urging the withdrawal of the draft UGC (United Grants Commission) regulation (ANI)

“These guidelines are a clear infringement on the rights of state governments and will have far-reaching consequences on the autonomy of our universities,” Stalin told the chief ministers of New Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Telangana and West Bengal. “It is crucial that we stand united against these attempts to centralize power and undermine the federal structure of our country.”

The Tamil Nadu legislative assembly on January 9 passed a resolution unanimously opposing these draft regulations and urging the Union government to withdraw them including the regulations relating to appointment of vice-chancellors immediately.

“...I strongly believe that it is essential for all states to take a similar stand,” Stalin told the chief ministers of non-BJP ruled states. He requested them to consider passing a resolution in their assemblies. Barring the BJP, the resolution was supported by all parties including NDA ally Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and Tamil Nadu’s main opposition the AIADMK.

“I write this to express my serious concerns regarding the draft regulations released by the UGC. I wish to mention that several provisions in the draft regulations are in conflict with the State’s educational system and policies,” Stalin told Pradhan in his letter.

Stalin pointed out the key areas of concern such as the conduct of entrance examinations for UG and PG admissions, allowing students with a four-year undergraduate (Arts/Science) degree to pursue MTech., or ME, programmes which he described as “disquieting”, appointment of non-academics as vice-chancellors, and exclusion of state governments from vice-chancellors search committees.

“In conclusion, we believe that many such provisions in the draft regulations may pose serious challenges to the academic integrity, autonomy, and inclusive development of State universities,” Stalin added. “We therefore request that the ministry of education may withdraw the draft Bills under discussion and review these concerns to better align with the needs of the diverse higher education landscape in India.”