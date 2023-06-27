OPSC OJS results 2023 released at www.opsc.gov.in, here's direct link

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the results for the Odisha Judicial Service prelim exam 2022 today, June 27. Candidates who took the examination can check the results on the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC OJS Prelims written examination was conducted on May 21 from 10.00 AM to 11.30 PM. A total of 994 candidates have been qualified for the main written examination.

OPSC OJS result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the OJS Prelims result link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the results

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates can check the list of qualified candidates below:

