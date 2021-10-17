Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Exam Results / OSSTET result 2021 declared at bseodisha.ac.in portal, download score card
exam results

OSSTET result 2021 declared at bseodisha.ac.in portal, download score card

OSSTET) 2021 result has been declared and is available on the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. Along with OSSTET 2021 result, the OMR sheet and the answer key of the exam has been released.
OSSTET result 2021 declared at bseodisha.ac.in portal, download score card(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 17, 2021 12:29 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2021 result has been declared. The OSSTET 2021 result is available on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha. 

OSSTET 2021 result

Along with OSSTET 2021 result, the BSE Odisha has also released the OMR sheet and the answer key of the exam.

OSSTET 2021 OMR Sheet

OSSTET 2021 answer key paper 1

OSSTET 2021 answer key paper 2

The exam was notified in July, 2021.

OSSTET result, OMR sheet, answer key 2021: How to download

  • Visit the official site of BSE Odisha on bseodisha.ac.in.
  • Click on OSSTET result 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your OSSTET result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

The OSSTET Pass Certificate shall remain valid till the candidate reaches the upper age limit prescribed for recruitment of teachers as per rules or executive instructions prescribed by the Govt. from time to time.

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
osstet odisha osstet
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mridul Agarwal tops JEE Advanced 2021, Kavya Chopra tops among female candidates

JEE advanced 2021 result declared at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE advanced result 2021 declared at jeeadv.ac.in: Know how to check

JEE advanced 2021 result, final answer key tomorrow
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP