OU Results 2021: Osmania University declares various UG, PG results, check here

Osmania University has declared OU Results 2021 on May 28, 2021 for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The result for various UG and PG courses can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of Osmania University on osmania.ac.in.

The result has been declared for MCA (NON CBCS, CBCS), BCA (NON CBCS, CBCS), PGDCA (NON CBCS, CBCS). The examination for all MCA and BCA courses was conducted in February or March 2021 and the exam for PGDCA was conducted in December 2020. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check result here

OU Results 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of Osmania University on osmania.ac.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course to check the result.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Osmania University, established in 1918, is the seventh oldest in India, the third oldest in south India and the first to be established in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. Osmania University is re-accredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (an Autonomous Institution of the University Grants Commission) as 'A+' Grade University.