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Over 6.68 lakh apply for CBSE class 10 second board exams, majority opt for improvement

Over 6.68 lakh apply for CBSE class 10 second board exams, majority opt for improvement

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:23 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Over 6.68 lakh applications have been received for the second edition of the CBSE class 10 board exams, a majority of which are for improvement of scores received in the main exam whose results were declared earlier this month, the CBSE said on Friday.

Over 6.68 lakh apply for CBSE class 10 second board exams, majority opt for improvement

A total of 6,68,854 regular candidates have applied for the second edition of CBSE boards, including 5,25,655 for improvement, 85,285 under compartment, and 57,914 under both compartment and improvement categories.

CBSE has introduced a two-edition system for class 10 board examinations from 2026, under which students are required to mandatorily appear in the first examination, while the second examination serves as an additional opportunity for those in the compartment category or those seeking improvement.

The best marks among both examinations will be reflected in the mark sheet-cum-certificate issued by the board.

Students who pass the first examination can improve their performance in up to three subjects .

According to official data, 1,92,508 candidates have opted to take the test for one subject, 2,79,227 for two subjects, and 1,97,119 for three subjects.

The board said the results of the Second Board Examination will be declared in accordance with examination bye-laws by the end of June 2026.

Students' performance in the first examination is accessible through DigiLocker and can be used for admission to class 11 if they choose not to appear for the second examination. Final passing certificates and merit certificates will be issued after the declaration of the second examination results.

By introducing a flexible, multi-opportunity examination system, CBSE has significantly reduced performance pressure while empowering students to achieve their best outcomes, the CBSE said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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