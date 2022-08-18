Patna Stenographer recruitment results 2022 announced, direct link here

The High Court of Judicature at Patna has released the final result for the Stenographer recruitment examination 2022 . Candidates can now check and download their results from the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in.

The final result has been prepared according to the marks obtained by a candidate in the Computer Based Written Test along with the marks obtained in the interview.

A total of 275 candidates had attained the minimum qualifying standard in the Computer Based Written Test comprising English Shorthand-Computer Typing Test, Multiple Choice Question based Objective Test and English Computer Typing Test.

A waiting list of candidates has also been issued in order of merit as per availability of candidates attaining prescribed minimum qualifying standard in each category.

The appointment letters of selected candidates will be sent through Speed Post/ Registered Post.

Here’s how to check

Visit the official website patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link “The final result for appointment to the post of Stenographer under Advertisement no.PHC/01/2022 for Stenographer Recruitment Examination, 2022”

The final result will appear on your screen

Check and download the result for future purposes

Here is the direct link to the result. Click here.

