Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Pearl Academy Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check
exam results

Pearl Academy Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check

Pearl Academy Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the direct link given below. 
Pearl Academy Result 2022 declared, here’s direct link to check(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 01:59 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Pearl Academy has declared Peral Academy Result 2022 for April cycle entrance exam. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the result through the official site of Pearl Academy on pearlacademy.com. 

The interview was conducted from April 12 to April 15, 2022 and the written examination was conducted on April 9, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

&lt;strong&gt;Direct link to check Pearl Academy Result 2022 here&lt;/strong&gt;

Pearl Academy Result 2022: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of Pearl Academy on pearlacademy.com.
  • Click on Pearl Academy Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will get their scorecard along with the result. The scorecard will have details on percentage, rank, roll number, candidate’s name and overall score. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pearl Academy. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pearl academy exam result. education
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP