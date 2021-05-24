Home / Education / Exam Results / PSEB Punjab Board Class 5 Result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.76%
PSEB Punjab Board Class 5 Result 2021 declared, pass percentage is 99.76%

Punjab Board Class 5 Result 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 5th result during a virtual conference on Monday.
MAY 24, 2021
Punjab Board Class 5 Result: All the registered candidate can check their result through the official website of PSEB.(HT FILE)

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 5th result during a virtual conference on Monday. The pass percentage is 99.76%. Out of 3,14, 472 students, 313712 have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.80% while the pass percentage of Boys is 99.73%.

The pass percentage of the schools in the Urban Area is 99.74% and the Rural Area is 99.77%.

All the registered candidate can check their result through the official website of PSEB after it is uploaded at http://www.pseb.ac.in/

All the candidates are advised to keep their hall tickets ready to check the result.

PSEB 5th Results 2021: How to check the result

Visit the official website of the PSEB at http://www.pseb.ac.in/

On the homepage, click on the link to check PSEB class 5 results 2021

A new page will open

Key in your Roll Number or Name

The result will be displayed on the computer screen

Download the result and take its printout for future use.

The examination was held for only four subjects out of five.

