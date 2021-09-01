Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

PSSSB merit list of veterinary inspector exam 2021 out at sssb.punjab.gov.in

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released merit list of the written examination 2021 for the post of veterinary inspector on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 06:01 PM IST
PSSSB merit list: Candidates who appeared for the PSSSB written examination 2021 can check the merit list on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.(sssb.punjab.gov.in)

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has released merit list of the written examination 2021 for the post of veterinary inspector on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the PSSSB written examination 2021 can check the merit list on the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB written examination was held on August 21.

The merit list includes roll number of candidates, name of candidate, their father's name, date of birth and marks secured out of 120.

In total, 1,313 candidates have been shortlisted for the merit list.

Direct link to check PSSSB merit list of veterinary inspector exam

How to check PSSSB merit list of veterinary inspector exam:

Visit the official website at sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "31-08-2021 - Public Notice Regarding Merit of written examination for the post of Veterinary Inspector (Advertisement No 14 of 2021) held on 21 August, 2021 !!NEW!" under 'Current News' section.

The PSSSB merit list will display on the screen.

Check your roll number in the merit list.

