PSSSB results declared for technical assistant exam 2021 on sssb.punjab.gov.in
exam results

PSSSB results declared for technical assistant exam 2021 on sssb.punjab.gov.in

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results of the written examination for the post of technical assistant. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check and download their results on the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB written examination was conducted on August 22, 2021.

The result list released on the PSSSB website carries roll number, name, father's name, sex, date of birth, category and application number of candidates. The result of 5,338 candidates has been published in the list.

Direct link to check PSSSB technical assistant exam 2021 result

How to check PSSSB technical assistant exam 2021 result:

Visit the official website of PSSSB at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "08-09-2021 - Click here to view Roll No. wise Result for the written Examination held on 22.08.2021 for the post of Technical Assistant (Advt. No 06 of 2021) !!NEW!".

A new webpage will appear on the screen.

Download the result and check your roll number in the list.

Topics
psssb exam result punjab job
