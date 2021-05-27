Home / Education / Exam Results / Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares UG, PG result, check result here
Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares UG, PG result, check result here

Pune University Result 2021 for various UG, PG courses declared. Candidates can check the result on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 03:37 PM IST
Pune University Result 2021: SPPU declares UG, PG result, check result here

Savitribai Phule Pune University, SPPU has declared Pune University Result 2021. The result has been declared for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result on the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

The result has been declared for Master of Pharmacy, Bachelor of Business Administration, BSc, Bachelor of Computer Applications and Masters of Laws. Candidates who want to check the result can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check here

Pune University Result 2021: How to check

• Visit the official site of SPPU on unipune.ac.in.

• Click on result link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the course link.

• Enter the login details and click on submit.

• Your result will be displayed on the screen.

• Check the result and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The varsity will provide individual scorecard along with the result to the candidates. The scorecard can be downloaded from the official website of the university. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of SPPU.

