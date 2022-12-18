Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / Punjab NEET UG Mop Up round Provisional Seat allotment result out at bfuhs.ac.in

Punjab NEET UG Mop Up round Provisional Seat allotment result out at bfuhs.ac.in

exam results
Updated on Dec 18, 2022 02:59 PM IST

Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result released on December 18 at bfuhs.ac.in.

Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result out at bfuhs.ac.in
ByHT Education Desk

Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Punjab has announced the Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result on December 18. The Punjab NEET UG Provisional Seat allotment result is available at bfuhs.ac.in.

Candidates must report to the provisionally assigned college on December 19 and December 20 until 5 p.m. The provisionally allotted candidates have to pay the balance of six months fee through an online gateway the security amount.

The online admission application forms will be accepted from December 19 through December 21, 2022, and the documents will be reviewed on December 21, 2022, according to the official notification. The display of the vacant position will take place on December 20 on December 20. Additionally, the counselling will begin on December 21, 2022.

Direct link here

Punjab NEET UG 2022 Counselling: How to check seat allotment result

Visit the official site of BFUHS at neetug.bfuhscounseling.com.

On the homepage, click on “Provisional allotment of seats for Mop Round of Counselling under NEET UG 2022.Date:18-12-2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take printout for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
punjab neet results
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP