Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021 date released, check notice here

Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021 date has been released. Candidates can check the official result declaration date below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 25, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Department of Education, Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021 date. The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed Result 2021 will be declared on September 27, 2021 at 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result on the official site of Department of Elementary Education, Rajasthan on predeled.com.

The result will be declared at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. Senior officials of the department will also be present on the occasion. The Department of Education has shared a tweet in this regard. The tweet reads, “Pre D.L. Ed. Monday Date of Examination, 2021: Result will be declared on 27.9.2021 at 1.00 PM at Shiksha Sankul, Jaipur. The state government is determined to provide employment opportunities to the youth of the state.” 

The D.El.Ed Exam 2021 was conducted on August 31, 2021 from 2 pm to 5 pm in the state at various districts. The examination was conducted by following all the COVID19 protocols issued by the state and central government for conduct of exams.

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd. 

