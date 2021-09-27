Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared; direct link here

BSTC result 2021 has been declared. Candidates who took the exam in August can check the BSTC result, score cards at predeled.com
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 01:33 PM IST
The Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 has been declared. The BSTC or pre Deled exam was held on August 31. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their score card and check their result online at predeled.com

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 direct link

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd.

Rajasthan BSTC exam comprised questions from Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude, and language ability in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi.

Last year, the Rajasthan BSTC result was declared on October 7.

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021: Know how to check

  • Visit the official website
  • On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results
  • A new page will appear on the display screen
  • Key in your credentials and login
  • The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the results and take its print out for future use.

rajasthan bstc pre d. el
