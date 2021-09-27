Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 declared; direct link here

The Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 has been declared. The BSTC or pre Deled exam was held on August 31. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their score card and check their result online at predeled.com

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021 direct link

The Pre. D.El.Ed course is held by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan for application in two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Pre DElEd.

Rajasthan BSTC exam comprised questions from Mental Ability, General Awareness, Teaching Aptitude, and language ability in English, Sanskrit, and Hindi.

Last year, the Rajasthan BSTC result was declared on October 7.

Rajasthan BSTC result 2021: Know how to check

Visit the official website

On the homepage, click on the link to check Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The Rajasthan Pre D. El. Ed. Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.