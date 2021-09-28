Rajasthan PTET result 2021 declared, direct link here

Rajasthan PTET result has been declared. The Government Dungar College, Bikaner has declared the results of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) 2020 examination for BEd two year and four year course on its official website. The exam was held on September 8.

Rajasthan PTET result 2021 direct link

As per official records, over 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the PTET. State higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati has released the PTET result at Hindi Granth Academy auditorium, Jhalana at 1 pm.

Kanchan Kanwar has topped the exam this year.

“A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/College in the State through online counseling on the basis of his/her merit, as per his/her faculty, category, teaching subjects, choice of college filled etc. and not on the basis of belonging to his/her District/ place or on any other ground except the provisions in the rules,” the exam notice has informed candidates.

Last year, the PTET result was released in October.

