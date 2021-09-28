Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

Rajasthan PTET result 2021: Know how to check PTET score card

The Rajasthan PTET result will be declared today at 1 pm. The exam was held on September 8 and as per official records, over 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET).
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 28, 2021 12:29 PM IST
The Rajasthan PTET result will be declared today at 1 pm. Government Dungar College, Rajasthan will release the result on the official website ptetraj2021.com using the roll number or registration number.

PTET result 2021 website

The exam was held on September 8 and as per official records, over 5 lakh candidates had appeared for the Rajasthan Pre Teacher Education Test (PTET).

State higher education minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati will release the PTET result at Hindi Granth Academy auditorium, Jhalana at 1 pm.

Rajasthan PTET 2021 result: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website ptetraj2021.com
  • Click on the result link
  • Enter the roll number, date of birth
  • Submit the details
  • Download the PTET 2021 result
  • Save a copy

“A candidate will be allotted a Teacher Education Institution/College in the State through online counseling on the basis of his/her merit, as per his/her faculty, category, teaching subjects, choice of college filled etc. and not on the basis of belonging to his/her District/ place or on any other ground except the provisions in the rules,” the exam notice has informed candidates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
