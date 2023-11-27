RBI Assistant result 2023 awaited, where and how to check it

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted the Assistant recruitment examination earlier this month and results are expected to be declared next. When announced, candidates can check it on opportunities.rbi.org.in under the results tab.

RBI Assistant result 2023: Where and how to check it(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The preliminary examination was conducted on November 18 and 19, 2023 to shortlist candidates for the Main examination. RBI is not likely to publish preliminary answer keys.

The prelims exam of RBI Assistant was conducted for 100 marks. The duration of the examination was 60 minutes.

In the prelims examination question paper, there were three sections – English Language, Numarical Ability and Reasoning ability. The first section had 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two had 35 questions each for 35 marks each.

The total time of the paper was divided into three slots of 20 minutes for each section.

All questions in the Prelims exam were in the MCQ format with five options.

For incorrect answers, one fourth of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted.

When announced, candidates can check the RBI Assistant result by following these steps:

Go to the official website of the bank, opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Open the results tab and then open the Assistant Prelims result link.

Enter the required login details and submit.

Check and download your result.

