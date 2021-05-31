RBI Grade B phase 2 results 2021 declared, check it here

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the result of Phase 2/Paper 2 & 3 examinations for Officers in Grade B DR (DEPR/DSIM).

Candidates can check their result on the official website .

Marks and cut-off list for the RBI Phase 2 examination will be displayed on the official website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results of the recruitment.

The paper I was conducted on March 6 and paper II and III was conducted on March 31st.

Shortlisted candidates who have yet not submitted their eligibility documents are advised to send the same on documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before June 11, 2021.

If candidates fail to do that it will be assumed that they are not interested in the further recruitment process and their names will be deleted from the list of shortlisted candidates.

Shortlisted Candidates will get interview call letters (with New Roll Numbers) indicating the date, time, and venue of the interview through their registered email. Candidates are requested to check their mailbox, including spam and junk box for the same.

All the candidates are advised to bring a hard copy of the call letter along with original documents on the day of the interview.

Here is the link to check the result

Candidates can also check the result by following these steps

Visit the official website of RBI Career at https://opportunities.rbi.org.in/

Click on the curtain vacancy then on Result

A new page will open click on the link given to check the result

Check the list of shortlisted candidates and keep the hard copy of the same for future use.