RBI merit list for Grade B Phase I exam 2023 out at opportunities.rbi.org.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 01, 2023 07:51 PM IST

RBI releases merit list for Grade B Phase II exam 2023. Phase II exams to be conducted in August and September.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the merit list of candidates who have qualified for the Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates can check the list of candidates on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

List of shortlisted candidates for Phase II (DSIM)

List of shortlisted candidates for Phase II (DEPR)

The RBI Grade B examination was conducted on July 16. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the RBI Grade B phase II exam.

“The Phase-II (Paper-II and Paper-III) examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DSIM)- PY 2023 & the Phase-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR)- PY 2023 will be conducted on August 19, 2023 & September 02, 2023 respectively, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination”, reads the official notification.

The phase II examination will be conducted in two shifts.

RBI Phase I result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the current vacancies then on “Results”

Next, click on the “Result of Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR/DSIM) - PY 2023”

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

