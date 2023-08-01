RBI merit list for Grade B Phase I exam 2023 out at opportunities.rbi.org.in, here's direct link

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the merit list of candidates who have qualified for the Grade B (General) Phase II exam 2023. Candidates can check the list of candidates on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

RBI merit list for Grade B Phase I exam 2023 out at opportunities.rbi.org.in

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The RBI Grade B examination was conducted on July 16. The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the RBI Grade B phase II exam.

“The Phase-II (Paper-II and Paper-III) examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DSIM)- PY 2023 & the Phase-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) examination for Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR)- PY 2023 will be conducted on August 19, 2023 & September 02, 2023 respectively, only for the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination”, reads the official notification.

The phase II examination will be conducted in two shifts.

RBI Phase I result 2023: Know how to check

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the current vacancies then on “Results”

Next, click on the “Result of Phase-I Examination for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR) (DEPR/DSIM) - PY 2023”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.