RBSE 10th Results 2025 out, direct link to check Rajasthan Class 10 scores

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has released the RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Candidates who appeared in the matric exam can now check and download their results on the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. RBSE 10th Result 2025 Live Updates RBSE 10th Results 2025 is out. The direct link to check Rajasthan Class 10 scores is given here.

To check the results, candidates will need to enter their Roll Number.

The Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2025 was released at a press conference which was also joined by the State Education Minister Madan Dilawar through VC from Kota.

The RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025. A total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination this year.

Meanwhile, the results can also be checked on HT Portal and Digilocker.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Steps to download

Candidates can download their Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on the link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2025 available on the home page.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of RBSE.