Search Search
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Rajasthan Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
May 28, 2025 04:13 PM IST

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 has been released. Check the steps to download results from rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in below. 

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared the RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Candidates who took the Rajasthan Class 10 board examination this year can check and download their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, the results can also be checked on HT Portal and Digilocker. RBSE 10th Result 2025 Live Updates

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 has been released. The steps to download is given here. (HT file photo)
RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 has been released. The steps to download is given here. (HT file photo)

The RBSE released the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2025 at a press conference which was also joined by the State Education Minister Madan Dilawar through VC from Kota.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can check their Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below: 

1. Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

A total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination. The RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025. 

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of RBSE.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, JAC 12th Commerce Result 2025, RBSE 10th Result Live, JAC 12th Arts Result 2025.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on Rajasthan Board 10th Result, JAC 12th Commerce Result 2025, RBSE 10th Result Live, JAC 12th Arts Result 2025.
News / Education News / Exam Results / RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Rajasthan Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On