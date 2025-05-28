RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 released, here's how to check Rajasthan Class 10 results at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan has declared the RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 on Wednesday, May 28, 2025. Candidates who took the Rajasthan Class 10 board examination this year can check and download their results on the official website of RBSE at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Alternatively, the results can also be checked on HT Portal and Digilocker. RBSE 10th Result 2025 Live Updates RBSE Class 10th Result 2025 has been released. The steps to download is given here. (HT file photo)

The RBSE released the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results 2025 at a press conference which was also joined by the State Education Minister Madan Dilawar through VC from Kota.

RBSE Class 10th Result 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can check their Rajasthan Class 10 Results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

1. Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download RBSE Class 10 results 2025.

3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.

4. Check your result displayed on the screen.

5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

A total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination. The RBSE had conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of RBSE.