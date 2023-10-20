Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Exam Results / RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 20, 2023 08:08 PM IST

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key has been released. The download link is given here.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key on October 20, 2023. The result for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Pre) Exam – 2023 has also been released today. Candidates can download the final answer key through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key out, download link here (Shutterstock)

The prelims examination was conducted on October 1, 2023. Final answer key as per the question paper have been uploaded on website. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to download RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key: How to download

  • Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key link available on whats new section.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. This recruitment drive will fill up 905 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP