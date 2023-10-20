RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, download link here

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key on October 20, 2023. The result for Raj. State and Sub. Services Comb. Comp. (Pre) Exam – 2023 has also been released today. Candidates can download the final answer key through the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key out, download link here (Shutterstock)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The prelims examination was conducted on October 1, 2023. Final answer key as per the question paper have been uploaded on website. To download the answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key: How to download

Visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on RPSC RAS Prelims 2023 final answer key link available on whats new section.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who will qualify the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the main exam. This recruitment drive will fill up 905 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}