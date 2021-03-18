Home / Education / Exam Results / RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018 released, here's direct link to check
RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018 released, here's direct link to check

RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018: Candidates who have appeared in the RPSC RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Exam 2018 can check their marks online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 01:51 PM IST
RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018.(Screengrab )

RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Wednesday released the marks for the RAS/RTS Combined Competitive Main Exam 2018 on its official website.

The commission will conduct the first phase interviews from March 22 to 26, 2021.

Direct link to check RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018.

How to check RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018:

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the "Candidate's Information" tab and click on the "Results"

Click on the link that reads, "Marks for RAS/RTS Comb. Comp. (Mains) Exam 2018"

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The RPSC RAS/RTS marks 2018 will be displayed on the screen

Download the marks and take its printout for future use.

rajasthan public service commission rpsc ras
