Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / RRB ALP Result 2022 declared for SECR, here’s direct link to check marks
exam results

RRB ALP Result 2022 declared for SECR, here’s direct link to check marks

RRB ALP Result 2022 has been declared for SECR. Candidates can check the marks through the direct link given below. 
RRB ALP Result 2022 declared for SECR, here’s direct link to check marks(Rajkumar)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 02:17 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB ALP Result 2022 for Additional Panel to SECR. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in.

As per the notice, all the selected candidates s will have to give an undertaking to South East Central Railway for undergoing Medical Re-Examination again to ascertain their present Medical Fitness (Suitability) for the Post. In case they are not found fit, their candidature will not be considered. The medical examination will be conducted by Principal Chief Personnel Officer, South East Central Railway/Bilaspur as per extant procedure.

Direct link to check RRB ALP Result 2022

RRB ALP Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of RRB Allahabad on rrbald.gov.in.
  • Click on RRB ALP Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open on the screen.
  • Check the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RELATED STORIES

Shortlisted Candidates should note that the Additional Panel is purely provisional and does not confer on them any right to appointment on Railway. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RRB Allahabad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rrb alp exam result.
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP