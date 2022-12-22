RRB Bhopal Group D Result 2022: Where, how to check scores

RRB Group D Result 2022 Bhopal: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will announce group D results on or before December 24. Since there is no common portal to check these results, candidates need to visit the websites of respective RRBs to view their scores. In Madhya Pradesh, candidates can check their results on the official website of RRB Bhopal. RRB Group D result link, updates.

The website for RRB Bhopal group D result is rrbbpl.nic.in. However, the website is not opening now and therefore, it cannot be confirmed whether RRB Bhopal has announced group D results or not. Candidates will get updates here.

To check scorecards, candidates can go to the results section of the website, open the CEN RRC-01/2019 link and login with their credentials.

To be included in the merit list, candidates need to score these minimum marks:

UR: 40%

EWS: 40%

OBC-Non creamy layer: 30%

SC: 30%

ST: 30%

How to check RRB Bhopal Group D result 2022

Go to the result section on rrbbpl.nic.in. Open the CEN RRC-01/2019 result link. Key in the asked details. Submit and check scores.

RRB Bhopal group D result 2022 (link not working right now).

