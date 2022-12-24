RRB Chandigarh Group D Result declared at rrbcdg.gov.in, direct link here

Railway Recruitment Board has declared RRB Chandigarh Group D Result on December 23, 2022. Candidates can check the results through the official site of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in.

The examination was conducted from August 17 to October 11, 2022 2 by Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs) for the Posts in Level-1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix against Centralised Employment Notice- CEN RRC 01/2019, candidates bearing the Roll Numbers listed hereinunder are provisionally shortlisted to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test(PET).

Candidates equal to three times the community wise total vacancies (excluding PwBD and CCAA candidates shortlisted in that community) for the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC), have been shortlisted for the PET.

All Candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks and Short-listing Status for PET by logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs duly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth on or before December 27, 2922 and till January 1, 2023.

To check the result, candidates the results through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check RRB Chandigarh Group D Result

RRB Chandigarh Group D Result: How to check

Visit the official site of RRB Chandigarh at rrbcdg.gov.in.

Click on RRB Chandigarh Group D Result link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

