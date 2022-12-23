RRB Group D Mumbai result released at www.rrbmumbai.gov.in, get link

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB Mumbai Group D results on December 23. Candidates can check the RRB Mumbai Group D result on the official website at www.rrbmumbai.gov.in.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) exam was conducted from August 17 to October 22 by Railway Recruitment Boards(RRBs).

By logging in through the link provided on the official websites of RRBs and properly entering their Registration Number and Date of Birth in the format of DDMMYYYY, candidates can also view their Percentile Score, Normalized Marks, and Short-listing Status for PET. The link will go live on or before December 27 and will be available until January 1, 2023.

“Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) & Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) candidates are exempted from PET and hence, their roll numbers are not included in this list. Accordingly, the Percentile Score/Normalized Marks of the PwBD & CCAA candidates shall be published along with the result for Document Verification by Railway Recruitment Cells (RRC) of respective Zonal Railways”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to check RRB Mumbai Group D result